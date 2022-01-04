Get smart with your music this year!

By Express News Service

Commit to setting aside one afternoon or evening every week to learn the music style of your choice (either online or in-person)

Create a music practice routine that you can stick to. Start small instead of starting too enthusiastically and having it fizzle out in a couple of months.

Break your resolution down into goals that you can achieve every three months (like learning some basic exercises on your favourite musical instrument). Review your progress around March, and see how you can get closer to these goals.

Build time into your day when you’re listening to music more closely. If you want to learn songwriting, pay attention to lyrics. If you’re learning to play the violin, listen to different styles of violin rendition.

Be honest about how you want music to play a role in your life. You don’t have to become a stage performer for it to be a meaningful accomplishment. You can learn to express yourself better by writing songs. Or you can start learning more about sound engineering and technology. You can also get into the music business and learn more about distribution, marketing and promotions. There are many options available.