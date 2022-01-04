STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Get smart with your music this year!

Commit to setting aside one afternoon or evening every week to learn the music style of your choice (either online or in-person)

Published: 04th January 2022 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2022 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

music-earphones-playlists

Representational Image

By Express News Service

Commit to setting aside one afternoon or evening every week to learn the music style of your choice (either online or in-person)

Create a music practice routine that you can stick to. Start small instead of starting too enthusiastically and having it fizzle out in a couple of months. 

Break your resolution down into goals that you can achieve every three months (like learning some basic exercises on your favourite musical instrument). Review your progress around March, and see how you can get closer to these goals.

Build time into your day when you’re listening to music more closely. If you want to learn songwriting, pay attention to lyrics. If you’re learning to play the violin, listen to different styles of violin rendition. 

Be honest about how you want music to play a role in your life. You don’t have to become a stage performer for it to be a meaningful accomplishment. You can learn to express yourself better by writing songs. Or you can start learning more about sound engineering and technology. You can also get into the music business and learn more about distribution, marketing and promotions. There are many options available. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
An Indian policeman asks people to leave the Juhu beach amid restrictions imposed due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases. (Photo | AP)
'Surge in cases indicative of third Covid wave in India, peak will arrive very soon': Expert
A health worker collect swab sample from a person in Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Weekend curfew to be imposed in Delhi amid Covid surge, work from home for govt staffers
It’s time to think about data equity
VK Uma Maheswaran with his pregnant cats Kshira and Irish at their valaikappu (baby shower). (Photo |EPS)
Fur party: Man throws baby shower for his cats in Coimbatore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp