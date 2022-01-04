ICAI should work to spread financial literacy: Venkaiah Naidu

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has urged chartered accountants to explain accountancy, finance and audit to people in simple and easy language as these subjects deal in a lot of numbers and a maze of rules.

“Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and its members and students should also work to spread financial literacy among masses. The last few years have seen technology making a strong foray into the functions of accounting and finance.

Hence the new generation of chartered accountants has to be extremely tech-savvy and receptive,” said Naidu after laying the foundation stone for the ICAI Bhawan in Kochi on Monday. “With the changing times, come newer dilemmas for the profession.

This demands that chartered accountants emphasise ethical decision making,” he added.In the post-Covid world, India has multiple strengths to demonstrate a new saga of enterprise. “India with its 65% population under the age of 35 and stable government is emerging as a fast-growing economy. A well-networked banking system and internet penetration even in remote villages are factors that give a fillip to our economic development,” said Naidu.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Union minister of state V Muraleedharan and Industries minister P Rajeeve also spoke. MPs Hibi Eden, Thomas Chazhikadan, Mayor M Anilkumar were present.