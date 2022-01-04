STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KSRTC bus with 92 on board suffers brake failure, rams mini-truck

Around 20 bus passengers suffered minor injuries and have been admitted to a private hospital, the police said.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The passengers of a KSRTC bus had a narrow escape as the bus -- carrying 92 people -- suffered a brake failure and collided with a mini-truck awaiting signal at the busy Edappally junction in Kochi on Monday. Under the impact of the collision, the mini-truck rammed a van and a motorcycle. Around 20 bus passengers suffered minor injuries and have been admitted to a private hospital, the police said.

That accident happened around 8am. The KSRTC bus was proceeding from North Paravoor to the Ernakulam boat jetty bus station. “When the bus reached the Lulu Mall entry point, I realised that the air-pipe system of the brake was damaged.

The only option left was to stop the vehicle by applying the hand brake. But that didn’t work. And the bus rammed the mini-truck waiting alongside another vehicle for a green signal,” said Sudheer, the driver of the KSRTC bus. Meanwhile, the Sabarimala passengers in the van were fortunate to escape unhurt. 

“Their lives could have been in jeopardy had the bus collided at a high speed. Fortunately, the driver was able to reduce the speed gradually by applying the hand brake,” said the police officer.

Akhila

2 killed in separate accidents

Kochi: Two persons were killed in two separate accidents here on Monday. The deceased are a 14-year-old boy and a 32-year-old woman. In the first incident, Muhammed Aslam, from Chembumukku, was run over by a water tanker when he was thrown off his bicycle which was hit by an autorickshaw. Aslam died on the spot. He was on his way back from madrasa class when tragedy struck around 9am.  The second mishap, which occurred around 3pm, claimed the life of  Akhila whose scooter was knocked down by a truck near Muttom. Though the woman wore a helmet,  her life could not be saved since the rear tyre of the truck ran over her. 

