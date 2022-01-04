Online fraud: Cops recover lost money

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A woman’s attempt to lodge a complaint with the bank regarding frequent phone calls directing her to pay the credit card bill -- that was already paid -- landed her in trouble.

The North Paravoor resident lost Rs 70,000 from her account after she downloaded a mobile application and entered the credit card details after dialling the customer care number of the bank found on the internet.

The fraudsters made her believe that she was calling the customer care service. The cyber wing of the Ernakulam Rural police have managed to retrieve the money.

“We are getting several complaints alleging that money was lost after dialling the customer care numbers found on the internet. The bank customers should keep vigil while searching official information and should ensure that it is the official website,” said K Karthick.