Wishlist 2022

By Express News Service

KOCHI:

To Paradise

Hanya Yanagihara

January 11

After A Little Life, the mind-numbing and painful narrative of pain and suffering, comes her third work, To Paradise. Spanning hundreds of years, the brilliant and dreadful book is divided into three parts. One part is styled like historical fiction, the second as a present-day account of events and the third, reads like futuristic science fiction. The book is brilliantly horrific, much like Hanya’s signature style.

Young Mungo

Douglas Stuart, April 5

After the Booker Prize-winning novel Shuggie Bain, Stuart’s upcoming release, Young Mungo, will have a stunning queer love story set in Scotland. The story revolves around couple Mungo and James, young men belonging to a working-class religious family.

Moon Witch, Spider King

Marlon James, February 15

The second instalment of the Dark Star trilogy, an African dark fantasy that opened with Black leopard, Red Wolf (National Book Award finalist) now comes with a different protagonist. This book narrates the events from its first chapter from the perspective of Sogolon the

moon witch.

In the Margins: On the Pleasures of Reading and Writing

Elena Ferrante, March 15

The identity of Ferrante remains a mystery. However, her readers can now get a close look at her writing style through her latest offering, a collection of cutting-edge assays. The book reveals her passion for literature and her journey towards becoming an internationally renowned writer.

Time Is a Mother

Ocean Vuong, April 5

After his brilliant debut novel On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous, Voung will be releasing a deeply personal poetry collection Time Is a Mother. The recent work depicts his struggle while dealing with his mother’s death. Like On Earth, which followed a letter style to his mother in Vietnam, the poetry collection also is a vulnerable account.

Sea of Tranquility

Emily St. John Mandel, April 5

From the author of much-acclaimed Station Eleven comes another gripping read. Sea of Tranquility follows an investigation and lives of three main characters through space travels, art, parallel worlds and a plaguewhich followed a letter style to his mother in Vietnam, the poetry collection also is a vulnerable account.