Excise dept to crackdown on Cotpa violators in Ernakulam

Arun M By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Nearly two decades ago, smoking in public places was banned. The sale of chewable tobacco products was made illegal even before that. But every street corner in the district can testify against the multiple violations in this regard that are continuing unchecked.

Though public smoking is still rampant, the sale of banned tobacco products saw a decline in the district since the pandemic-induced lockdowns began. However, the number of cases under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) is peaking according to officials. In 2021, 2,307 kg of banned tobacco products were seized by the Excise department in the district. Besides, 4,612 cases were registered for public smoking and the sale of banned tobacco products. A fine of Rs 9,22,400 was collected as punishment, said excise department officials.

Officials say the decline in Cotpa cases could be due to the lockdowns that forced everyone to stay home. But the sale is on the rise now, since it is a lucrative business. “The migrant workers in Perumbavoor and Aluva are the main consumers of banned tobacco products such as gutka and hans. The city residents are also using these products,” said an Excise official.

Public smoking curbs

“The punishment for smoking in public is only a fine of Rs 200. This is why most people don’t worry about it,” said an officer. However, K K Anilkumar, Excise Deputy Commissioner, Ernakulam, said the sleuths are carrying out drives to pick up the violators. “The smuggling of banned tobacco products to Aluva and Perumbavoor areas is rampant and hence we have stepped up a strict vigil in these areas,” he added. In a special drive conducted by the Excise department from December 4, 2021, 853 kg of tobacco products were seized, according to the officials.