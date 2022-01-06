STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Excise dept to crackdown on Cotpa violators in Ernakulam

Nearly two decades ago, smoking in public places was banned.

Published: 06th January 2022 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2022 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Arun M
Express News Service

KOCHI: Nearly two decades ago, smoking in public places was banned. The sale of chewable tobacco products was made illegal even before that. But every street corner in the district can testify against the multiple violations in this regard that are continuing unchecked. 

Though public smoking is still rampant, the sale of banned tobacco products saw a decline in the district since the pandemic-induced lockdowns began. However, the number of cases under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) is peaking according to officials. In 2021, 2,307 kg of banned tobacco products were seized by the Excise department in the district. Besides, 4,612 cases were registered for public smoking and the sale of banned tobacco products. A fine of Rs 9,22,400 was collected as punishment, said excise department officials.

Officials say the decline in Cotpa cases could be due to the lockdowns that forced everyone to stay home. But the sale is on the rise now, since it is a lucrative business. “The migrant workers in Perumbavoor and Aluva are the main consumers of banned tobacco products such as gutka and hans. The city residents are also using these products,” said an Excise official.

Public smoking curbs

“The punishment for smoking in public is only a fine of Rs 200. This is why most people don’t worry about it,” said an officer. However, K K Anilkumar, Excise Deputy Commissioner, Ernakulam, said the sleuths are carrying out drives to pick up the violators. “The smuggling of banned tobacco products to Aluva and Perumbavoor areas is rampant and hence we have stepped up a strict vigil in these areas,” he added. In a special drive conducted by the Excise department from December 4, 2021, 853 kg of tobacco products were seized, according to the officials.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cotpa Ernakulam
India Matters
Dr. V Ravi.
Bengaluru virologist’s test kit 'Omisure' for Omicron variant cuts delays
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a woman to test for COVID-19 in Hyderabad, India, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (Photo | AP)
India records biggest single-day rise of 495 Omicron cases; 90,928 fresh infections
A vial of the Covaxin vaccine is being displayed by a medical worker. (File photo | AFP)
Paracetamol not recommended after being vaccinated with Covaxin: Bharat Biotech
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | AFP)
84-year-old Bihar man gets 11 shots of Covid vaccine, caught while going for 12th

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp