Faulty scanning machines hit diagnosis at General Hospital

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Patients depending on the Ernakulam General Hospital have been served a raw deal with the scanning machines developing recurring faults, leading to a delay in diagnosis. The situation has forced patients to rely on private hospitals for scan reports, paying exorbitant amounts.

“For the past three weeks, scanning machines —including CT and MRI —have been hit by technical issues. Hundreds of patients are arriving for scanning at the General Hospital from several parts of the district. Even the linear particle accelerator machines used for the detection of cancer are in a state of disrepair. We cannot let it continue,” said MLA T J Vinod.

He has written to the health minister seeking immediate intervention to resolve the issue. The maintenance of the crucial machines, undertaken by a private company, came to an end in December. The new contractor identified has not signed an agreement yet, and therefore, the issues with the machines have not been addressed by either of the companies.

“We cannot delay scanning, which affects the lives of many. A total of 146 CT scans and 212 MRI scans were rescheduled on Tuesday due to technical issues. Patients struggling financially rely on the General hospital. How can they receive treatment without knowing the disease?” asks Vinod.

Meanwhile, General Hospital superintendent Dr A Anita said that all procedures regarding the transition of contract to the new company have been completed at the district level. The matter now has to be taken up by the state departments. “We have two CT scan machines, one of which is having technical issues. The issue with the MRI scan machine was resolved on Monday, and is now functioning. We expect the scanning machines to be fully functional in the next two days,” Dr Anita said.