Fleeing seasoned robber stabs cop, nabbed after stolen bike gets locked

By Express News Service

KOCHI: He is a seasoned robber with over 22 cases pending against him. His luck, however, ran out during his attempt to escape with a high-end motorcycle stolen from Kochi city in the wee hours of Wednesday.

A police team nabbed him after spotting him pushing the motorcycle through the road at Edappally. Though Vishnu Aravind, 33, alias Bichu, of HMT Colony in Kalamassery tried to escape after stabbing a policeman with a knife, the other cops nabbed him around 1.30am near the Edappally metro station.

According to the police, Bichu focuses on thefts and he used to shift his location of stay after every operation to evade arrest. The police were on the lookout for the persons who lifted the high-end bike from near Lulu Mall on Tuesday.

According to the police, a night patrolling team comprising assistant sub-inspector Gireesh Kumar and civil police officer Bruno of Elamakkara station spotted him pushing the bike near Oberon Mall, about 2km from Lulu Mall. On examining the vehicle, the cops realised that it was the same vehicle which was reported missing to Kalamassery police station.

When the cops tried to take him to Elamakkara police station for further questioning, Bichu ran towards Edappally Junction but was cornered. He then stabbed the ASI with a penknife. By the time, the officers dispatched from the police control room reached the spot and overpowered him. “Bichu is a habitual offender and has been involved in 22 criminal cases including theft, robbery and snatching.

He was last arrested in 2015. An inquiry is on to verify whether he was involved in the vehicle thefts reported in the city recently,” said an officer with Elamakkara police station. A married person, Bichu is currently separated from his wife.He, in fact, was trying to abandon the vehicle as it had stopped after a kilometre because its automatic lock system got activated after it was started with another key. The police are on the lookout for Bichu’s accomplices who were with him. Gireesh Kumar is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kochi. His condition is stable, said the police.