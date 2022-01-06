Kochi Metro to extend services till 10.30pm

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As per the request of commuters, Kochi Metro has decided to extend train services up to 10.30 pm till further orders. Train frequency between 9.30 pm and 10.30 pm will be 20 minutes and the last train from Aluva and Petta terminal stations will depart at 10.30 pm.

Earlier KMRL had extended services up to 10.30 pm from December 20 last year till January 5, 2022, on a trial basis and witnessed an overwhelming response from commuters. Hence, KMRL decided to continue extended services.

New Year special services up to 11pm till January 9

To facilitate commuters for New Year festive shopping sales near metro stations, KMRL is extending train services up to 11 pm till January 9. On these days, trains will be operated at 20 minutes frequency and the last train from both terminal stations will depart at 11 pm.