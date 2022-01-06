STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Moving car catches fire at Vyttila, driver escapes

In the second such incident within a gap of  four days, a moving car caught fire at Vyttila junction on Wednesday.

Published: 06th January 2022 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2022 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In the second such incident within a gap of  four days, a moving car caught fire at Vyttila junction on Wednesday. A tragedy was averted after the car driver managed to scramble outside before the fire engulfed the vehicle.

The incident occurred  around 4.40 pm when the white Maruti Suzuki 800 car driven by Martin Mattumel of Eroor caught fire. “It all started with smoke in the engine bay. Within a minute, a fire broke out and spread to the passenger cabin.

Within five minutes the entire car was gutted,” said a Fire and Rescue Service official . Fire tenders from Gandhi Nagar fire station rushed to the spot around 4.49 pm.  

“Another fire tender was sent from Tripunithura station. “We managed to douse the firein five minutes. The car was shifted to prevent traffic block,” said an official, adding, “We are yet to ascertain the reasons behind moving cars catching fire. The cars in both incidents were several years old”.

