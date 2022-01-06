Too hot to touch: Eating out burning holes in pockets of Kochiites

Anupama Mili By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Shon Saji Mammen, a service engineer, travels around the state for work. This means, most of the time he eats out or orders in. A youngster living in Kochi, he has been noticing the gradual increase in food pizes over the last two years — not just in luxury hotels, but also at budget eateries and restaurants. The trend, he says, also applies to hotels that function as mess halls, accepting subsidies from the government for bulk orders.

Post-Covid, the prices of essential commodities including vegetables increased. This was also caused by the increase in fuel prices. This has drained a major portion of every family’s food budget. For bigger restaurants and hotels, the price rise means a direct increase in their prices. “Usually, for dinner, restaurants are the only option for people like me. Budget hotels provide printed A4 sheets instead of laminated menu cards. They do this to reform prices as and when they need. At luxury hotels, the price of tea or coffee has increased by at least Rs 5. Each meal costs you around Rs 20 to 25. This is a huge blow to the working class,” said Shon.

Vinutha Mohan, a law student from Kozhikode currently living in Kochi, seconds this. “Eating out is costing students who have a fixed monthly budget for food and other essentials. When the income remains the same, the price increase has affected the lives of the middle class as well,” she said.

Forced to increase prices

However, the hoteliers claim they are struggling to return to business post-Covid. When the prices of the commodities increased, they were left with no other option but to increase the prices of the food items, said owners. According to the state president of Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association G Jayapal, only 20 per cent of the hotels increased prices. “They only increased the price by 10 per cent. But when people through applications like Swiggy or Zomato give only 70 per cent of the food price to the restaurants, the establishments compensate for this loss by increasing the rate per portion,” he said. The price of the same food item is lesser on the Rezoy app, he said. “If a classified hotel increases the price, it would not affect the common public, because people who eat there are ready to spend. However, when budget hotels increase prices, it becomes a problem,” he said. Jayapal added that families don’t prefer eating out anymore. “Instead, they order through apps or buy parcels. The types of food chosen by the children and their parents are also different. Not having children eating out has affected the revenue at many hotels,” he said.

Government helpless

Minister for Food and Civil Supplies Adv G R Anil said that the government is unable to intervene. He also indicated a recent High Court verdict that directed the price of bottled water is reinstated despite the government’s objection to the price rise. The minister suggested the government sell raw food products at reduced rates through the Supplyco and other mobile outlets. “The Christmas-New Year sale that closed on Wednesday saw a sale of more than Rs 11 crore through government outlets. A sale of more than Rs 50 lakh was recorded through the mobile Maveli store across 800 centres. The government has no right to decide the prices of the commodities or unify the rates. But we insist the price rates be displayed. We also direct outlets not to charge extra from the displayed price. If this rule is violated, the government will take immediate steps,” he said.