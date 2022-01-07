STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Commuters struggle without signboard at Goshree Junction

Published: 07th January 2022 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2022 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

The signboard in Goshree junction has fallen down. Poorly maintained signboard confuse commuters | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The signboard placed at the four-road intersection at Goshree junction has been lying damaged for months. The rusty board, which shows the direction to Cherai, Paravoor, LNG terminal and Vypeen, has been lying on the median for over six months now. So far, there has been no action to move it from there. 

Though a new board has been fixed at the junction on the left side of the bridge, it is not helping commuters. “The new board is quite ahead the Goshree junction near the Kalamukku junction. This is to make the people coming from Ernakulam aware of the location ahead, so they aren’t confused when they reach the junction,” she says.

Though the new board benefits the commuters from Ernakulam, the absence of a signboard at the Goshree junction confuses those driving from Cherai and Vypeen. “Commuters who are new to the area will get lost if they from Paravoor, Cherai and Munambom, as they have to turn left for Ernakulam and right to LNG terminal. When an intersection comes, it is difficult to identify routes. Especially during night hours, no shops or passers by can be seen to ask for directions. A new board has to come at the Goshree junction too,” says T K Aravindan, social activist.

On the opposite side of the ring road, a signboard to High Court was in place once. It is not there anymore. “The direction board to High Court, one of the prominent places in the city, has been damaged for months. So far, no action has been taken to erect a new board,” he says.

Bindu K Divakaran, assistant engineer, PWD roads, Njarakkal said works will commence soon. “As part of the Kerala State Transport Project, work related to traffic safety such as road markings, placement of signboards, footpath and drainage will start in February,” she says. According to the PWD officials, the replacement of the signboards will take place once traffic safety work begins.

