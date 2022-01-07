STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Duo poses as gangsters, extort money from salons

Accused Vishnu S of Kalamassery and Mansoor Naseer of Aluva were in  hiding at the house of a criminal at Ottapalam.

Published: 07th January 2022 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2022 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

cash, money, investment

Image for representation(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A two-member gang, which had barged into two beauty parlours at Palarivattom on January 3 and extorted a sum of Rs 25,000 from the salons by posing as associates of criminal  Thammanam Shaji, was arrested from their hideout at Ottapalam in Palakkad.

Accused Vishnu S of Kalamassery and Mansoor Naseer of Aluva were in  hiding at the house of a criminal at Ottapalam. A special squad of Palarivattom police surrounded the house in the early hours on Wednesday and overpowered the duo who tried to flee.

“The accused had also barged into another beauty parlour at Thykoodam on January 2 and  robbed around Rs 30,000 from there. The duo had criminal antecedents,” said an  officer of Palarivattom police station. Mansoor is an accused in several robbery, theft, and assault cases, added police. The accused were remanded in 14-day judicial custody.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Milder Omicron an 'evolutionary mistake'; next variant could be more virulent: Expert
People wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus wait for bus in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Third wave: As Covid-19 hospitalisations rise, even the vaccinated are not spared
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Delta-Omicron combo could fuel third Covid wave in Kerala: Experts issue warning
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Govt hospitals in TN hit by Covid infection among healthcare workers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp