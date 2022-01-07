Duo poses as gangsters, extort money from salons

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A two-member gang, which had barged into two beauty parlours at Palarivattom on January 3 and extorted a sum of Rs 25,000 from the salons by posing as associates of criminal Thammanam Shaji, was arrested from their hideout at Ottapalam in Palakkad.

Accused Vishnu S of Kalamassery and Mansoor Naseer of Aluva were in hiding at the house of a criminal at Ottapalam. A special squad of Palarivattom police surrounded the house in the early hours on Wednesday and overpowered the duo who tried to flee.

“The accused had also barged into another beauty parlour at Thykoodam on January 2 and robbed around Rs 30,000 from there. The duo had criminal antecedents,” said an officer of Palarivattom police station. Mansoor is an accused in several robbery, theft, and assault cases, added police. The accused were remanded in 14-day judicial custody.