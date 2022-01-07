Kalamassery municipality stinks of garbage mishandling

Mahima Anna Jacob By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Kalamassery municipality dumping yard is staring at a major ecological disaster as unscientific handling of waste continues unabated in the facility. An incinerator set up at a cost of Rs 35 lakh years ago to burn household biomedical wastes is being used to burn plastic wastes instead, thereby creating respiratory problems for people, especially elderly, in the area.

Residents of Kalamassery municipality, which consists of 42 wards, say a system to collect biomedical waste is not in place so far.

“The very purpose of the incinerator is defeated. Since household biomedical waste isn’t collected, the residents mix them with plastic waste at times. Or they burn sanitary napkins and diapers on their premises itself,” said T A Assainar, councillor of ward No.8.

Food waste and non-biodegradable waste are collected regularly. For a long time, plastic waste including those recyclable have been handed over to contractors. “Though contractors used to take them away, some amount of plastic waste used to be still burnt in the incinerator,” said Nasheeda Salam, councillor of ward 6. Residents said the practice continued until the state government-accredited Clean Kerala Company Ltd started procuring plastic wastes.

The poisonous smoke from the single chamber caused respiratory issues to the elderly, with the residents of wards No.6 to No.10 suffering the most.

“We are not naive to not identify the smell of plastic. Three months ago, a pungent smell used to cover the area in the mornings. Maybe the authorities are not keeping track of the materials the labourers in the yard discard in the incinerator,” said Sakeer K P, a resident of ward No. 7. Kalamassery municipality health inspector Anil Kumar begged to differ.

“The incinerator at the yard was used to burn only the biomedical waste. We used to receive only a meagre amount of clothes and napkins from the residents,” he said.

The councillors say that to add to the worry, the incinerator is facing glitches. “The roof over the incinerator is in a dilapidated condition, due to lack of maintenance,” said a councillor.

The dumping yard was many times in the news for polluting the nearby stream, Thombunkal Thodu, and eventually the Periyar.

A regional committee chaired by Justice (retd) Ramakrishna Pillai — mandated by National Green Tribunal — said fire accidents, like the one seen at Brahmapuram in 2019, could occur in the Kalamassery yard. A minor fire broke out on February 17, 2020.

New plan

The Kalamassery municipal council recently made a proposal to make Kerala Enviro Infrastructure Limited (KEIL), functioning in the industrial hub of Ambalamedu, handle the domestic biomedical waste from the 42 wards. It has not been implemented yet.

The authorities claim the existing incinerator does not have the capacity to burn the biomedical wastes of all wards. “It can only burn a very limited amount. Handing over the biomedical waste to KEIL is a project initiated by the state government. Ernakulam municipality has been chosen to implement the pilot project. Depending on the incinerator is not a great idea. It could cause pollution problems,” said Anil Kumar.

The councillors say when the incinerator has not been utilised even once to burn biomedical waste, how can the authorities say it doesn’t have the capacity? Many of their queries are left unanswered. “What is the purpose of the incinerator in that case? It is meant to discard the biomedical waste of all 42 wards. Based on what scientific study was the incinerator built then? The council is answerable for their actions,” said Assainar.

Handing over household biomedical waste to KEIL means extra cost for the residents. The rates are yet to be finalised. At present, the municipality is charging Rs 100 per month for the waste collected. When taken over by KIEL, the amount will be charged based on kilograms. “Trash bags will be distributed to each ward and they have to be purchased after calculating the amount of biomedical waste that would be accumulated. Each bag can hold 1kg of waste. In a house where babies and bedridden adults reside, the amount can even go up to 2kg. In municipal incinerators, biomedical wastes can be discarded free of cost, and it’ll be a relief for the residents,” said Nasheeda.