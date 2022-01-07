STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

MDMA pills found in Mexico-branded covers, police widen investigation

Bengaluru-based drug-trafficking racket was coordinating with local groups, say cops

Published: 07th January 2022 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2022 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: What does Mexico have to do with an MDMA drug deal in Kerala? A police team has launched a detailed probe into a recent drug seizure at Nedumbassery after finding that MDMA pills were wrapped in blue polythene covers with “Mexico” printed on them. 

The investigation has also found that a Bengaluru-based drug-trafficking racket was coordinating with a local group to push drugs into the state. The police suspect the drug consignment was smuggled into the country from Mexico, with traffickers pushing it as a Mexico-brand product among users.

On November 21, a police team had nabbed a five-member gang travelling in a car at Kariyad junction. The police said the gang possessed 158 grams of MDMA in crystal form and 4.6 grams as pills. The police found the involvement of the Bengaluru racket as one of the arrested, Moses Natarajan, 24, belonged to Banasawadi in the Karnataka capital. 

“The drugs were found wrapped in polythene covers printed Mexico. A detailed probe is on in connection with the seizure,” said Circle Inspector P M Baiju.  The police also seized an electronic weighing machine and two iPhones from the accused. “The electronic weighing machine is used to weigh the contraband on the spot whenever a deal is made,” an officer said. 

The other accused are Asif Anas, 22, of Kadungalloor, Jessil Abdul Jaleel, 24, and Saffar Ashraf, 24, of Perumbavoor, and Hashim Saithumuhammad, 22, of Aluva. The police suspect the Mexico-branded contraband was brought in either through shipment from ports in other Asian countries or by local fishing boats operating along the western coast. 

“Vessels carrying drug consignments transfer it to fishing boats mid-sea. These boats smuggle in drugs through coastal areas,” said an officer with the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence. The agency was also part of an international anti-drug drive called “Operation Ice Break” in 2020 that busted trafficking of methamphetamine and related precursor chemicals originating from Thailand, Laos, Myanmar and Mexico, the officer added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MDMA
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Milder Omicron an 'evolutionary mistake'; next variant could be more virulent: Expert
People wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus wait for bus in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Third wave: As Covid-19 hospitalisations rise, even the vaccinated are not spared
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Delta-Omicron combo could fuel third Covid wave in Kerala: Experts issue warning
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Govt hospitals in TN hit by Covid infection among healthcare workers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp