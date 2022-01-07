MDMA pills found in Mexico-branded covers, police widen investigation

Ajay Kanth By

Express News Service

KOCHI: What does Mexico have to do with an MDMA drug deal in Kerala? A police team has launched a detailed probe into a recent drug seizure at Nedumbassery after finding that MDMA pills were wrapped in blue polythene covers with “Mexico” printed on them.

The investigation has also found that a Bengaluru-based drug-trafficking racket was coordinating with a local group to push drugs into the state. The police suspect the drug consignment was smuggled into the country from Mexico, with traffickers pushing it as a Mexico-brand product among users.

On November 21, a police team had nabbed a five-member gang travelling in a car at Kariyad junction. The police said the gang possessed 158 grams of MDMA in crystal form and 4.6 grams as pills. The police found the involvement of the Bengaluru racket as one of the arrested, Moses Natarajan, 24, belonged to Banasawadi in the Karnataka capital.

“The drugs were found wrapped in polythene covers printed Mexico. A detailed probe is on in connection with the seizure,” said Circle Inspector P M Baiju. The police also seized an electronic weighing machine and two iPhones from the accused. “The electronic weighing machine is used to weigh the contraband on the spot whenever a deal is made,” an officer said.

The other accused are Asif Anas, 22, of Kadungalloor, Jessil Abdul Jaleel, 24, and Saffar Ashraf, 24, of Perumbavoor, and Hashim Saithumuhammad, 22, of Aluva. The police suspect the Mexico-branded contraband was brought in either through shipment from ports in other Asian countries or by local fishing boats operating along the western coast.

“Vessels carrying drug consignments transfer it to fishing boats mid-sea. These boats smuggle in drugs through coastal areas,” said an officer with the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence. The agency was also part of an international anti-drug drive called “Operation Ice Break” in 2020 that busted trafficking of methamphetamine and related precursor chemicals originating from Thailand, Laos, Myanmar and Mexico, the officer added.