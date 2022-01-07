MDMA seizure at Aluva railways station: Excise to extend probe to New Delhi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Excise team, probing the recent seizure of three kilograms of MDMA from two youths at Aluva railway station, has decided to extend the probe to New Delhi as the team has collected the details of a contact in New Delhi who gave the MDMA consignment to the arrested. Excise officials said the two youths, who were in custody for the last few days, had given sufficient inputs on the person who handed over the consignment to them.

“We collected the details of their contact in New Delhi after analysing the Call Data Records (CDR). We are in the process of collecting more details. We will also be coordinating with the agencies in Delhi to further identify the persons in the trafficking network,” said Excise Assistant Commissioner Babu Varghese.

Officials said the accused had confessed that they were just couriers who were asked to deliver the consignment at specific spots in Kerala “We are also probing the funding that went into the deal. The bank accounts of the accused do not show any suspected transactions. We suspect that the funding for the deal was done by somebody else and there is an organised network behind it,” said another excise officer.

Officials said the recent seizures of the highly valued MDMA consignments reveal that crores of rupees were being funded into MDMA trade in Kerala. “Drugs are not given on credit. So fund raising is taking place for the deals,” said an intelligence officer. Excise team, which conducted a similar probe into a MDMA seizure case at Kakkanad, has already unearthed the funding racket involved in the deal.