Aluva rape case: Police tracing social media contacts of victim

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Probing the rape of a 15-year-old girl whose body was fished out of the Periyar last week, the police have started tracing the details of people who used to contact her through social media accounts. The investigators suspect that those who were in touch with the girl might have had a role in the rape.

The police have already summoned two people in connection with the case, a source said. “Based on the girl’s recent chat history, we have questioned a few people. We have also received other clues that will lead us to the culprit. We hope we can nab the culprit in a few days,” said a police officer on condition of anonymity. On December 23, the police found the body of the girl under the Thadikkadavu bridge near UC College, Aluva. Though a preliminary police investigation suggested the girl had died by suicide following a breakup, the autopsy report released on Monday revealed that she was raped.

“We are also probing the involvement of other people in the crime. We have already taken the statements of her teachers and friends,” the officer said. The police also suspect the role of a minor boy in the case. “Only a detailed probe will help reveal the real story. We are moving in the right direction. At present, we are not in a position to reveal more about the case. Even the age of the suspects cannot be revealed,” the officer said.

Meanwhile, Ernakulam Rural SP K Karthick constituted a special investigation team under the narcotics DySP. Though the Aluva DySP had launched a probe into the case, it was later handed over to the narcotics DySP.