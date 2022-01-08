Covid vaccine: Parents on the fence

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Vaccination for adolescents aged 15-18 years against Covid has been progressing in full swing in Kerala. The drive got its green signal after the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) approved Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin for emergency use in children aged 12-18 years. While many parents have already registered their children on the CoWIN portal, others are still indecisive.

Dr Lakshmi Arun, a physician and parent of a Class IX student, said her child was inoculated almost three days ago. “So far, he hasn’t reported any kind of discomfort. Though the vaccination of children was delayed due to unavailability among other reasons last year, I was eagerly waiting to get my son vaccinated,” she said, adding that even schools have started enquiring about the vaccination status of the children. They have also tied up with various hospitals to make the vaccination process smooth.

Reja A, another parent, said, “Children should be vaccinated against new variants like Omicron. I have already registered my children on CoWIN. The possible side effects were a major concern in adults as well. But since all of us got the shots, why should we risk the life of our children?”.

Another parent, who did not want to be named, said since no reliable research data is available about the efficiency of the vaccine and its side effects in the long run yet, he/she is not willing to vaccinate her children immediately. “Also, many doctors have highlighted that, unlike adults, children have a lower risk of getting severe Covid infection,” said the parent.

Parents waiting at the registration counter

to get vaccine for their children in

Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.

The vaccination for children started

on January 3 in the state | B P Deepu

Children have mixed feelings

Like parents, teenagers are also excited and nervous at the same time about Covid vaccination. Gouthami S Nath, a Class XI student, said, “I am happy that I am now vaccinated against the virus. Though I was nervous at first, I thought of registering myself on the CoWin portal once the registration began for children. The vaccination process was, however, smooth. Although I was feeling a bit dizzy after taking the vaccine out of nervousness, the health officials at the vaccination centre kept me under observation for some time after which I was allowed to leave.” “I believe everybody should take the vaccination as it will help us protect from the severity of the infection as Covid cases are rising.”

What experts say

There is an increasing number of parents who question the safety of vaccines or refuse to vaccinate their children. However, paediatricians stress that getting the children vaccinated is the best way to protect them and the people around them. Dr Vidya V K, a consultant paediatrician at GG Hospital, said, “Since Covaxin is a killed vaccine, it doesn’t have any side effects on children. Though earlier, parents were in two minds on getting their children vaccinated, now they are willing. They are not concerned about the side effects but are concerned if it can be administered to those having allergies.”

Dr Vidya said, “Many others feel there is no harm in not taking the vaccine citing that it doesn’t have any considerable effect on preventing Covid. But we have been regularly creating awareness among the parents about the sense of security that it will give the children once they are administered the vaccine.”

There is also a doubt raised by many parents in taking MMR (Measles, Mumps and Rubella) vaccine after taking the Covid vaccine and if it can have side effects if not taken after a particular period. However, there are no such reports of any side effects of the vaccine, added Dr Vidya.

“There is anxiety and many parents, especially of children with chronic illnesses, have raised concerns. However, we haven’t come across any cases of side effects of the vaccine. Taking the vaccine will protect the child from any complications even if they contract Covid infection,” said Dr Kalpana D, consultant pediatric neurologist at Kims Health, Thiruvananthapuram.

Priya T R, unit chief of the vaccination centre at General Hospital in the capital city, said, “So far, we have been able to administer Covid vaccination to over 900 children. People aren’t hesitant and are coming in large numbers to get their children vaccinated against the virus. An observation room has also been kept to check for any side effects in children.”

Special jab sites for children

A total of 1,642 special sites have been set up in Kerala to vaccinate children. As part of the drive, vaccination sites will be open on all days of the week, except Wednesday at the district/ general/taluk hospitals and community health centres. Those who are unable to register online can directly register at the centre. The government has set up pink boards at the entrance of the registration counter and the location to identify the vaccination centres for children.

While several parents have registered to get their kids vaccinated, some have adopted a wait-and-watch policy, as they are concerned about possible side effects or are not very sure about the effectiveness of Covaxin