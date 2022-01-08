STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delegates’ meet to discuss changes in education system

CBSE  controller of examinations  Sanyam Bhardwaj will deliver the keynote address. 

Published: 08th January 2022 07:02 AM

Public exams, SSLC exams, Kerala

Representational Image (File photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Council of CBSE Schools Kerala is hosting a delegates’ meet of CBSE school managements on the topic ‘Aligning with the Changes in Educational System – Redefining Strategies – planning and implementation’  at Cochin International Airport Ltd Golf Club, Nedumbassery, on Saturday. Chief Secretary V P Joy will inaugurate the session and launch the upcoming programmes. 

CBSE  controller of examinations  Sanyam Bhardwaj will deliver the keynote address.  The meeting will discuss the changes in education system, change management strategies, policy changes and upcoming programmes, NEP,  post-Covid challenges and opportunities for CBSE schools, recommendations and proposals’ summary.

