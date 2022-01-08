Delegates’ meet to discuss changes in education system

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Council of CBSE Schools Kerala is hosting a delegates’ meet of CBSE school managements on the topic ‘Aligning with the Changes in Educational System – Redefining Strategies – planning and implementation’ at Cochin International Airport Ltd Golf Club, Nedumbassery, on Saturday. Chief Secretary V P Joy will inaugurate the session and launch the upcoming programmes.

CBSE controller of examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj will deliver the keynote address. The meeting will discuss the changes in education system, change management strategies, policy changes and upcoming programmes, NEP, post-Covid challenges and opportunities for CBSE schools, recommendations and proposals’ summary.