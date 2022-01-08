Expats on leave panic over return chances, scramble for flight tickets

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: As the Covid cases rise exponentially once again with the Omicron variant spreading fast across the globe, non-resident Indians (NRIs) who are in Kerala on leave are now in a panic mode to return to their job destinations. Due to the high demand, the air fares have also skyrocketed in the past few weeks. Sibin Kunjumon who works in Saudi Arabia reached Edathua on a two-month leave in November. He had booked a two-way ticket with the return journey being scheduled on January 21.

After rumours spread that the Saudi Arabian administration may impose stringent measures similar to the previous lockdown to control the Covid spread, he decided to return earlier. “We know many who had got stuck in Kerala during the first two phases of lockdown and lost their jobs. There is panic among us. I had come with a two-way ticket for which I paid Rs 28,000.

Now, I have paid an additional Rs 17,000 for rescheduling the return ticket from January 21 to January 7,” he said. Apart from NRIs cutting short their vacation, many are hesitant to visit Kerala now though their annual leave is due. “I last came to Kerala on leave in 2019. Due to the Covid spread, I could not take a vacation in 2020 and 2021. I booked a flight ticket for January 16.

But as Covid is spreading again, my colleagues advise me to stay back as the flight services may be stopped. I have now made up my mind to cancel the ticket,” said Ashok Chandran, a native of Cherthala working in Kuwait. Paulose Mathew, chairman of the Travel Agents Federation of India Kerala chapter, said NRIs are in panic due to the fast-spreading Omicron variant and many are returning from the state.

“In the last few weeks, many persons have changed their travel plans and booked return tickets. In India, the flight services are yet to return to the pre- Covid times. There are limited flights and the demand for tickets is very high. This is a reason for the high ticket prices,” he said.