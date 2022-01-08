STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hands-on training for engineering students

Engineering students at Anna University.

(File photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It is a happy day for the engineering students in the state! Acsia Technologies, a Kerala-based company that develops software solutions for major automotive carmakers, will provide an opportunity for engineering students to be part of embedded software projects of the company. 

Acsia plans to provide the training by setting up Automotive Software Competence Center (ASCC) in association with engineering colleges across the state. The project will help find a solution for the lack of skilled professionals in the software sector. Students of computer science and the electrical and electronics engineering streams will benefit from the project. 

“Several technology companies are providing training to their freshers for a duration of six months to one year and sometimes this impacts the project’s timelines. But Acsia is planning to provide industry-relevant training at the colleges itself so that students who pass out of the engineering colleges can start their work from Day 1,” said Jijimon Chandran, CEO, Acsia, adding that Students who are passionate in embedded systems, automotive and programming can be part of the programme.

Jijimon said three engineering colleges have already signed an agreement and started providing training. “With the introduction of advanced technologies into the modern cars, manufacturers have started investing heavily in electronics and software sectors which opens up more employment opportunities.

If engineering students get the opportunity to train in these technologies at the college-level, it will make them more employable. We aim to enhance the curriculum with industry relevant advanced training,” he said. The company, which is based in Technopark, is planning to provide employment opportunities to over 600 new graduates this year itself.

