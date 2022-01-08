STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KMRL commissions new solar plant

With the opening of the new solar power plant, which will have panels installed over 8400 sq m, KMRL will be able to generate about 3,000 units per day.

The newly inagurated solar plant at Muttom

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A new 824.1 KW ground-mounted solar plant was inaugurated for testing on Friday at Kochi Metro depot at Muttom. With the opening of the new solar power plant, which will have panels installed over 8400 sq m, KMRL will be able to generate about 3,000 units per day.

With the launch of the plant, the agency can meet 42 per cent of its total power requirements by itself. It is also planning to produce an additional 2 MW power by 2022 by setting up solar panels in the Muttom track area and nearby land.

“KMRL intends to develop solar energy inclusively to ensure its maximum usage from the available solar potential in the region considering the fact services of metro are solely dependent on electric power. KMRL has itself pioneered as one of the largest solar power producing plants in Kerala considering its finally commissioned 25.6 km route length where the solar plant is fully operational,” KMRL managing director Loknath Behera said after inaugurating the plant.

KMRL is producing approximately 30,000 units of solar energy per day with the help of 2.670MW panel which is installed on top of station buildings from Aluva to Maharajas metro stations and depot buildings which was commissioned in 2018. Another 3 MW solar project is under construction, and it will be commissioned by end of April. The metro will have a total of 11.2 MW solar plant which will be commissioned by mid-2022.

