STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Man who stabbed police officer was approver in actor abduction case

According to police, Vishnu was the tenth accused in the actor abduction case. He was made an approver after he promised to disclose all details regarding the crime.

Published: 08th January 2022 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2022 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

Knife

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police on Friday revealed that the person who stabbed an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Elamakkara police station after being caught for stealing a bike at Edappally was an accused-turned-approver in the actor abduction and rape case in which film star Dileep is an accused.  Vishnu Aravind, a native of Kalamassery, was arrested while fleeing after stabbing ASI Girish Kumar of Elamakkara station on Wednesday.

According to police, Vishnu was the tenth accused in the actor abduction case. He was made an approver after he promised to disclose all details regarding the crime. Vishnu befriended the first accused, Sunil Kumar, alias Pulsar Suni, at the District Jail in Kakkanad in 2017. It was Vishnu who provided a mobile phone and SIM card to Suni inside the jail.

Similarly, Suni had tasked Vishnu with handing over a letter to Dileep through the star’s manager.  Though Vishnu tried to meet Dileep’s manager, he failed. The letter was later seized by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) and became a crucial evidence against Dileep. During the trial, he did not turn up for witness examination. Later, he was arrested and produced in the court.

Kochi City Police Commissioner C H Nagaraju said that Vishnu had been involved in 18 criminal cases. “In some cases, he was convicted and in some other cases, he had got bail. We are pursuing the cases against him,” Nagaraju said.  The police are examining the possibility of invoking provisions of Kerala Anti-Social Activities Prevention Act (KAAPA) against Vishnu considering the large number of criminal cases registered against him. After invoking KAAPA, Vishnu would either be in preventive detention for six months or banned from entering the district for six months. 

Meanwhile, the statement of movie director P Balachandrakumar who levelled serious allegations against Dileep will be recorded  under Section 164 of CrPC on January 12. A notice has been issued to Balachandrakumar to appear before the Ernakulam Judicial First Class Magistrate for recording his statement. 

Balachandrakumar had recently alleged that Dileep watched the video of the sexual assault on the actress in a moving vehicle at his house and that the star knew Pulsar Suni well. The SIT is carrying out a fresh investigation based on his revelations. The SIT probe is being supervised by ADGP S Sreejith.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
actor abduction case
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Milder Omicron an 'evolutionary mistake'; next variant could be more virulent: Expert
People wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus wait for bus in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Third wave: As Covid-19 hospitalisations rise, even the vaccinated are not spared
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Delta-Omicron combo could fuel third Covid wave in Kerala: Experts issue warning
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Govt hospitals in TN hit by Covid infection among healthcare workers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp