Cervical cancer camp at Lourdes hospital from Monday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Lourdes Hospital is hosting the official inauguration of the DBS Centre, Interventional Pain Management Clinic and declaring the Cervical Cancer Camp open on Monday at the hospital. The function will be inaugurated by the Minister for Industries P Rajeev.

The screening camp for Intervention Pain Management therapies including chronic ache, low back ache, joint pains and nerve related pains will be conducted from January 11 -21. Camp for screening of the Cervical Cancer patients shall be held for patients showing symptoms like abnormal vaginal discharge and post coital bleeding. The camp will be conducted from January 10 - February 15 between 4 pm and 6pm. Patients screened at the camp requiring surgical procedures and Interventional Pain Management Therapy can avail free consultation till the duration of the camp, said hospital authorities.