Holy Mass: Laity forum protests outside Church headquarters

KOCHI: Yet another protest was staged by laity in front of Mount St Thomas, headquarters of Syro-Malabar Church in Kakkanad, where the 30th synod of the Church is being conducted. On denying entry inside the headquarters, a sit-in protest was conducted by laity activists, who had reached there to submit a petition regarding the implementation of the new format of Holy Mass.

The representatives of Almaya Munnettam, laity organisation of the archdiocese, were stopped at the gate when they arrived at 10am by the police denying entry inside. They protested till 4pm and it was after announcing that they will stage a hunger strike that they agreed to let them inside and hand over the petition. Police were deployed in the area to avoid untoward incidents. Mar Sebastian Vaniyapurackal, the Curia Bishop, received the petition from the representatives of the laity organisation.

The petition sought to exclude permanent exemption from the new format of mass prescribed by the synod. “The Holy Mass has been practised for over 50 years. Forcefully implementing the 50-50 formula by the bishops of the Synod without any discussions cannot be accepted,” said Riju Kanjookaran, spokesperson of the Almaya Munnettam.

While formally inaugurating the first session of the synod, Cardinal Mar George Alencherry, head of the Syro-Malabar Church, pointed out that implementing the Holy Mass, approved by the synod in August, in 34 dioceses of the Church is the triumph of the unity in the Church. He added that guidelines will be issued to some churches that have difficulty in implementing the new format.

Concern over attack against Christians

The synod, during its session, raised its concern over the rising attacks on Christians across the country. “Contrary to the secular nature of the country, there is a rising tendency to search and attack Christian institutions. Also, deliberate attempts by authorities targeting various institutions of the Missionaries of Charity Congregation of St Mother Theresa are unfortunate,” said a statement released by the Church.