Ernakulam district sees surge in daily Covid cases, TPR touches 14.85%

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After witnessing a dip, daily Covid cases in the district have begun to rise worryingly. The test positivity rate (TPR) that stood below 10% in the last few weeks, touched 14.85% on Sunday. Health officials have advised caution as cases are expected to surge in the coming days.

According to health officials, all arrangements are in place to deal with a sudden surge in the district. Hospitals have been directed to increase the bed capacity for Covid patients and also to set up makeshift ICUs, if necessary. On Saturday, the TPR stood at 12.25%, as compared to 8.91% on Thursday.

“The state is likely to witness a sudden rise in Covid cases and the numbers will be higher in Ernakulam. Unlike the second wave, the virus will be highly transmissible during the third wave which is why everyone should be prepared to battle the spread. All arrangements are in place to deal with the situation in the district. Hospitals has been directed to keep aside sufficient beds to deal with the Covid patients. Those who have yet to receive the vaccination must take both doses with immediate effect,” said a health official.

As Omicron cases are high, experts have not ruled out community transmission of the variant, though the state health department is yet to confirm it. “RT-PCR testing has come down though cases are on the rise. Several people are now reluctant to get tested as they may have already undergone Covid tests several times in the past. Hence, we cannot confirm whether the variant has already started spreading. It is important to isolate oneself if they develop Covid symptoms,” said Dr. Mathew Philip, based in Kochi.

Ernakulam reports 1,066 cases

Kochi: Ernakulam district on Sunday reported 1,066 new Covid cases. The source of infection of 12 could not be traced. Test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 14.85%. Meanwhile, 410 recovered from the illness. A total of 7,230 patients are undergoing treatment for Covid in the district.