Doctors who studied in Russia meet

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Russian House, Thiruvananthapuram, and the Association of Foreign Graduated Physicians (AFGP) jointly organised a meeting of Malayali doctors educated in Russia and the former USSR. The event held at Russian Culture Centre in Vanross Junction was inaugurated by the president of the Kerala Government Medical Officers Association and Board Member Dr G S Vijayakrishnan.

“The teaching system in Russia prepares experienced doctors and makes them eligible to work in both government and private hospitals. More qualified doctors are a need of the hour when the state is battling Covid infections,” he said.

Director of Russian House, Ratheesh C Nair, who also addressed the event, spoke about the advancement in Russia’s health care. “Russia offers good medical education. The country helped prepare hundreds of thousands of doctors who work worldwide,” he said.

The meet-up also saw geologist and president of the Kerala Association of the Old Students of the People Friendship University Dr Soman.