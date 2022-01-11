STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Doctors who studied in Russia meet

Director of Russian House, Ratheesh C Nair, who also addressed the event, spoke about the advancement in Russia’s health care.

Published: 11th January 2022 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2022 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

MBBS exam

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Russian House, Thiruvananthapuram, and the Association of Foreign Graduated Physicians (AFGP) jointly organised a meeting of Malayali doctors educated in Russia and the former USSR. The event held at Russian Culture Centre in Vanross Junction was inaugurated by the president of the Kerala Government Medical Officers Association and Board Member Dr G S Vijayakrishnan. 

“The teaching system in Russia prepares experienced doctors and makes them eligible to work in both government and private hospitals. More qualified doctors are a need of the hour when the state is battling Covid infections,” he said.

Director of Russian House, Ratheesh C Nair, who also addressed the event, spoke about the advancement in Russia’s health care. “Russia offers good medical education. The country helped prepare hundreds of thousands of doctors who work worldwide,” he said.

The meet-up also saw geologist and president of the Kerala Association of the Old Students of the People Friendship University Dr Soman. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purpose only. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
No need to test the asymptomatic and low-risk contacts, says ICMR 
Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Marital rape should be punished: Delhi High Court
Dr Narasimhaiah Srinivasaiah.
Doctor by day, farmer by night: Meet Bengaluru's Dr Srinivasaiah
Mahuva MLA Mohanbhai Dhodiya
Believe it or not, "visionary" BJP MLA foresees death of a native villager

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp