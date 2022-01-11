Rape of minor: Chargesheet against Bengal native to be filed soon

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police will soon file the chargesheet against a West Bengal native for the rape of a minor girl. The 15-year-old girl became pregnant and delivered a child following the sexual abuse.

Police said a forensic report had confirmed that the accused, Ruhul, 32, of Islampur in Murshidabad, West Bengal, was the father of the child. Palarivattom police registered the case based on the complaint lodged by the survivor on June 14, 2021. “She gave a statement to the magistrate under Section 164 of CrPC against the accused. The report of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) also confirmed the accused was the biological father of the child,” said a police officer.

The man raped the girl when he was working at a poultry shop run by the survivor’s father. Police found the man sexually assaulted the girl between 2019 and December 2020 at her residence. He showed her porn videos and threatened to kill her if she revealed her ordeal to anyone.