STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Lakshadweep vaccinates all eligible children against Covid

The Lakshadweep administration has achieved a milestone in Covid management by vaccinating all eligible children between 15 and 18.

Published: 12th January 2022 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2022 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

a health worker administers Covid vaccine to a girl on Friday | vinay Madapu

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Lakshadweep administration has achieved a milestone in Covid management by vaccinating all  eligible children between 15 and 18. According to district collector and secretary S Asker Ali, the vaccination drive was completed in a short period and with this Lakshadweep has become the first among the Union Territories and states to have achieved the feat.

“It is remarkable that the target of 3,492 children was achieved within a week after the launch of the vaccination drive through various awareness campaigns conducted in schools and mobilisation drives in all 10 inhabited islands of Lakshadweep.

Earlier, Lakshadweep had become the first among the UTs and states to have achieved 100 per cent vaccination in other categories such as healthcare workers, frontline workers and age group above 18 years,” the collector said in a statement issued here on Tuesday.

The vaccination drive for children was launched by Lakshadweep Administrator Praful Patel on January 3 in Kavaratti as part of the nationwide campaign.  Union Government has provided Covaxin doses for facilitating the vaccination of children and for administering the booster doses.

“Moreover, Lakshadweep administration has also started providing booster doses to frontline workers and citizens above 60 years of age from January 10,” collector said.  “Through the proactive measure of Covid management such as imposition of night curfew, mandatory RT-PCR negative certificate and active vaccination,” said Asker Ali.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lakshadweep COVID 19 COVID vaccine children
India Matters
Will judicial delay help the Maran brothers escape?
A youth winces as a health worker collects swab sample for Covid test, at the Majestic bus stand in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)
Unlike brain fog in UK, headache, bodyache primary symptoms of Omicron in India
A health worker administers booster dose to a beneficiary in Bengaluru. (Photo| Shriram B N, EPS)
COVID caseload touches 60,000 in Karnataka, only 117 patients in ICU
Venilal Malwala creamtes the unclaimed bodies after performing rituals. (Photo | EPS)
Angel of the dead who gives dignity to unclaimed bodies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp