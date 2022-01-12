Lakshadweep vaccinates all eligible children against Covid

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Lakshadweep administration has achieved a milestone in Covid management by vaccinating all eligible children between 15 and 18. According to district collector and secretary S Asker Ali, the vaccination drive was completed in a short period and with this Lakshadweep has become the first among the Union Territories and states to have achieved the feat.

“It is remarkable that the target of 3,492 children was achieved within a week after the launch of the vaccination drive through various awareness campaigns conducted in schools and mobilisation drives in all 10 inhabited islands of Lakshadweep.

Earlier, Lakshadweep had become the first among the UTs and states to have achieved 100 per cent vaccination in other categories such as healthcare workers, frontline workers and age group above 18 years,” the collector said in a statement issued here on Tuesday.

The vaccination drive for children was launched by Lakshadweep Administrator Praful Patel on January 3 in Kavaratti as part of the nationwide campaign. Union Government has provided Covaxin doses for facilitating the vaccination of children and for administering the booster doses.

“Moreover, Lakshadweep administration has also started providing booster doses to frontline workers and citizens above 60 years of age from January 10,” collector said. “Through the proactive measure of Covid management such as imposition of night curfew, mandatory RT-PCR negative certificate and active vaccination,” said Asker Ali.