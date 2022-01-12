STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Maharaja’s shut for 10 days to stave off more violence

Probe panel to look into attack by SFI activists against KSU members

Published: 12th January 2022 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2022 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

A KSU worker lies unconscious on the ground after police used water cannons to disperse protestors during a march taken out to the Maharaja’s College men’s hostel on Tuesday | Albin Mathew

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Following the violence unleashed by SFI activists at Maharaja’s College, the college governing council on Tuesday decided to close the institution for 10 days. The decision was taken to prevent more untoward incidents as witnessed on the campus soon after SFI activist Dheeraj Rajendran was killed at Government Engineering College in Idukki on Monday.

According to Principal Mercy Joseph, the college will reopen on January 21. “We were advised by the Central police to declare a holiday for a week or more. The aim is to let the emotions settle down. The hostels have also been closed and the students of both girls’ and boys’ hostels have been asked to vacate the rooms,” she said.

“The wardens of both hostels have been asked to take steps in this direction. Of course, it will cause problems for those who have just returned to the hostels after the weekend. But, this is the right step keeping in mind the safety of the students and peace on the campus. An investigation committee has been formed to look into the incident that happened on Monday,” she added.

Meanwhile, KSU activists took out a march to protest the violence unleashed on their cadre by the SFI activists. They marched to the college hostel where, they alleged, the culprits behind the attack on the college unit office-bearers were hiding. 

Aloysius Xavier, KSU district president, said, “The SFI needs to halt the Kannur model violence it has been unleashing on its rivals.” He added that KSU won’t hesitate to protect its activists from attacks, which he termed cowardly.

He called the SFI members’ action of dragging out KSU activists, including a woman office-bearer, from the classrooms and beating them a sort of Talibanism. According to Aloysius, the march started from the Ernakulam DCC office and passed through MG Road before culminating in front of the college hostel. “The police stopped the march by placing barricades and then used water cannons on the activists who staged a sit-in. We dispersed only after the police assured us that a case will be filed against the culprits behind the attack,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharaja’s College SFI activist political murder Kerala
India Matters
Will judicial delay help the Maran brothers escape?
A youth winces as a health worker collects swab sample for Covid test, at the Majestic bus stand in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)
Unlike brain fog in UK, headache, bodyache primary symptoms of Omicron in India
A health worker administers booster dose to a beneficiary in Bengaluru. (Photo| Shriram B N, EPS)
COVID caseload touches 60,000 in Karnataka, only 117 patients in ICU
Venilal Malwala creamtes the unclaimed bodies after performing rituals. (Photo | EPS)
Angel of the dead who gives dignity to unclaimed bodies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp