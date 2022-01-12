STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Man specialised in temple thefts held

The police on Friday arrested a person involved in around 75 thefts, mostly in temples. 

Published: 12th January 2022 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2022 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police on Friday arrested a person involved in around 75 thefts, mostly in temples. According to the police, Pareeth, 56, a native of Pothanikad near Kothamangalam, was wanted in several theft incidents at temples across Kerala and he was arrested from near Perumbavoor after receiving a tip-off. Ernakulam district police chief K Karthick had formed a special squad to track him down. 

“In the daytime, he roamed around to spot temples where he could enter easily and steal money from the offertory box. Later, he would gather information on the timing of the public buses operating in the area. For carrying out theft, he would board the last bus to the area and alight near the temple.

After hiding in a nearby isolated area, he would break into the temple in the wee hours. After completing the theft, he would return in the first bus of the day,” a police official said. Similarly, Pareeth is also an expert in opening the offertory boxes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Will judicial delay help the Maran brothers escape?
A youth winces as a health worker collects swab sample for Covid test, at the Majestic bus stand in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)
Unlike brain fog in UK, headache, bodyache primary symptoms of Omicron in India
A health worker administers booster dose to a beneficiary in Bengaluru. (Photo| Shriram B N, EPS)
COVID caseload touches 60,000 in Karnataka, only 117 patients in ICU
Venilal Malwala creamtes the unclaimed bodies after performing rituals. (Photo | EPS)
Angel of the dead who gives dignity to unclaimed bodies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp