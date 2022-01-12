Man specialised in temple thefts held

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police on Friday arrested a person involved in around 75 thefts, mostly in temples. According to the police, Pareeth, 56, a native of Pothanikad near Kothamangalam, was wanted in several theft incidents at temples across Kerala and he was arrested from near Perumbavoor after receiving a tip-off. Ernakulam district police chief K Karthick had formed a special squad to track him down.

“In the daytime, he roamed around to spot temples where he could enter easily and steal money from the offertory box. Later, he would gather information on the timing of the public buses operating in the area. For carrying out theft, he would board the last bus to the area and alight near the temple.

After hiding in a nearby isolated area, he would break into the temple in the wee hours. After completing the theft, he would return in the first bus of the day,” a police official said. Similarly, Pareeth is also an expert in opening the offertory boxes.