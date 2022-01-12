STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New traffic regulations at Vyttila from Jan 16

The new regulations will be implemented for a few days on an experimental basis from January 16.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After analysing the reasons for the huge traffic block at Vyttila even after the construction of the flyover, the city police on Tuesday came out with a new set of traffic regulations at the busy junction to ease movement of vehicles. The new regulations will be implemented for a few days on an experimental basis from January 16.

The following are the new regulations:

  1. Vehicles coming through NH66 from Palarivattom should use Vyttila flyover. Those motorists who want to proceed to Ernakulam city through SA Road should take a U-turn on the NH in front of Decathalon. 
  2. Vehicles from Ponnurunni will not be allowed to pass through Vyttila junction. They can proceed to Alappuzha direction through SA Road and Tripunithura road. 
  3. Motorists coming from Ponnurunni to go to Ernakulam city will not be allowed to pass through Vyttila junction. They should use Subash Chandrabose Road.
  4. Motorists coming from Aniyambuzha road to Alappuzha side will not be allowed to pass through Vyttila junction. They should use either Vyttilla Mobility Hub road or metro station road. As per the police, the new regulations are being tried after they analysed the traffic movement through the junction. The analysis revealed that the traffic congestion was caused because the vehicles coming through two lanes of NH66 and also from Ponnurunni converge on a narrow road in Vyttila. 

Similarly, vehicles from Palarivattom and Ponnurunni underpass, going to Kadavanthra, together reach Vyttila causing congestion. Another reason is that the two-lane road from Palarivattom becomes narrow at Vyttila. When vehicles from Palarivattom and Ponnurunni wait at Vyttila, it causes inconvenience to motorists coming from Kaniyambuzha road to take a free left. When vehicles from Ponnurunni to Alappuzha side are allowed to pass through Vyttila, the traffic on SA Road and Tripunithura road had to be stopped.

