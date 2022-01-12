STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tenant arrested for explosion at Vengola

Police on Tuesday arrested a tenant of a rented house after an explosion was reported in Vengola near Perumbavoor on Monday night.

Published: 12th January 2022

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Police on Tuesday arrested a tenant of a rented house after an explosion was reported in Vengola near Perumbavoor on Monday night. The arrested person was identified as Sathyarash Kumar, 46, of Karvaloor, Kollam. According to police, the explosion took place when waste was burnt at the compound of the house around 7.30 pm The arrested Sathyarash worked at the stone mine. 

Forensic experts traced samples of nitrate from the explosion site and also found two detonator tubes. Even though the explosion was accidental, police registered a case for illegally keeping explosives at the house.

