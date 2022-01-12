The year of having it all

Saumya R Chawla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: What does “having it all” mean? For some of us, it could mean the 9 to 5 of our dreams and a wagging tail to come home to. For others, it could mean a family that doesn’t drive you up the wall, and a little alone-time to unwind in the evening. If you’re anything like me though, having it all means having a little bit of everything — especially if it’s in the shape of a bottle.

This is where bi-phase beauty products come into play. Think of this as the ultimate Beauty Buy One Get One offer: you get two distinct formulas, which are great on their own, combined into one ultra-effective, hardworking product.

One of the components that typically make an appearance is oil, which has a lower density than the water-based formulas and therefore floats above it.

Think about Italian salad dressing. Do you know how the olive oil and balsamic vinegar don’t mix, but when you shake them together they taste delectable? If you apply the same logic to your beauty routine, minus the taste test of course – you get your new favourite thing: bi-phase products. This essentially allows you to combine two very separate compositions in one, offering a distinctly unique texture and feel, along with the convenience of multiple benefits and a much more simplified routine. These formulas are also great if you are anything like me with acne-prone skin and are hesitant to try hardcore facial oils.

I chanced upon Kama Ayurveda’s Brightening bi-phase essence, which is derived from their iconic and much-loved kumkumadi thailam. The fragrance reminds me of an ayurvedic spa — which I love, and it’s packed with saffron, aloe, and vitamin e, among other good things.

You’re meant to use it as a toner, but I like spritzing it through the day, almost as a grounding exercise and a little treat for the skin. This works especially well in Northern winters, where the heaters leave my skin dry and the pollution has robbed it of all joy and glow. Another all-season winner is Kama’s rose water — definitely stash a few of those by your bedside!

My lovely readers, this just goes to show that if you ever feel like your heart is in two places at once, know that you don’t have to choose one for the other. It’s 2022 and you truly can have it all, as long as you’re locked up indoors and replace human company for skincare and a houseplant. Oh well, that doesn’t sound half bad from where I’m sitting.