Congress march turns violent at Muvattupuzha

Several party leaders including MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan and police officials including Puthencruz DySP Ajaynath, were injured in the scuffle. 

Published: 13th January 2022 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2022 04:59 PM   |  A+A-

Puthencruz DySP Ajaynath is helped by police personnel after being injured in a scuffle between CPM and Youth Congress workers.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A march which was taken out by Congress workers in Muvattupuzha in protest against the attack on party offices by CPM in the wake of the murder of an SFI worker in Idukki on Wednesday turned violent after party workers entered into a deadly street fight with CPM-DYFI workers, who allegedly pelted stones at the protesters. Several party leaders including MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan and police officials including Puthencruz DySP Ajaynath, were injured in the scuffle.

The workers of Congress-Youth Congress and CPM-DYFI entered into a fierce street fight when the Congress march arrived in front of the CPM party office at Kacherithazham by Wednesday evening.

According to an eyewitness, the scuffle broke out after a few DYFI workers pelted Congress activists with stones and they retaliated by throwing flagpoles. When a section of leaders including Mathew Kuzhalnadan, MLA, arrived at the spot, they were also injured. Police officers who reached the spot tried to disperse the protesters. 

The Congress workers were protesting after CPM workers destroyed their party offices and flag posts on Tuesday. 

