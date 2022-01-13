STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala weighs its options to combat Covid

The state is facing the threat of another Covid wave.

By Anupama Mili
Express News Service

KOCHI: The state is facing the threat of another Covid wave. To combat it, the government is considering options such as setting up of first and second-line treatment centres and home quarantine for asymptomatic patients.

According to a Central government report, Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam are among the districts to be affected the most by the third wave. Officials with the state health department said district medical officers have already been directed to identify potential quarantine as well as treatment centres in case of an unexpected surge. Health Services Director Dr Raju V R said the situation is under control. But if the number of patients overwhelms the health system ---especially beds, transport and medical staff --- then the need for first- and second-line Covid treatment centres will arise.

“If there is a surge, then the existing beds will be occupied in no time. So, all district medical officers have been directed to identify buildings that can be equipped quickly to become Covid centres. Even if we quarantine asymptomatic patients at home, they might need help if their oxygen levels drop. Healthcare professionals need to be trained to handle such emergencies. In the absence of pulse oximeters, a patient might not be able to identify the drop in time,” Dr Raju said. Earlier, many temporary workers involved in Covid duty as part of the Covid Brigade were asked to go due to fund shortage. Raju said the existing staff may not be able to handle a crisis, in the case of a third wave.

“The government is regularly monitoring the situation. If primary contacts have to be quarantined and they don’t have facilities at home, the state will have to house them too. The experience we gained from the first and second Covid waves will come in handy in combating the next one,” hehe added.

More hands

Health department officials claim existing staff may not be able to handle a crisis, in the case of a third wave

