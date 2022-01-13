Kochi Metro submits revised DPR for rejuvenating 6 canals 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi Metro on Wednesday submitted a revised detailed project report to the Kerala Coastal Zone Management Authority (KCZMA) for the Integrated Urban Regeneration and Water Transport System project.

Funded by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board, the project aims to regenerate and rejuvenate six canals -- Edappally, Market, Thevara, Perandoor, Chilavannoor and Konthuruthy -- in the city. But it is yet to receive approval from KCZMA.

The revised DPR, which has received a positive endorsement from the Anna University, has been submitted as directed by KCZMA in a recent meeting. Once the revised DPR is given the green signal, KCZMA will recommend the project to the Union ministry of environment, forest and climate change -- the final authority -- for approval.“We are hopeful the clearances from KCZMA and the Union ministry will come through, paving the way for an early implementation of this important and crucial project that will enrich the lives of the people of Kochi,” said Kochi Metro managing director Loknath Behera.

As of now, Kochi Metro has prioritised two canals – the Market canal and the Edappally canal. According to technical studies, the Edappally canal can be made 100% navigable while the Market canal can be restored to its past glory of trade through boats in the market.

The canals will have well-planned embankments, lighting systems and walkways. Towards that, the Kochi Metro has conducted various technical surveys including Lidar survey, Bathymetric survey, water-quality studies and geo-technical studies.

“With the cooperation of the Kerala Water Authority, the most modern and sophisticated sewage treatment plant (STP) and sewerage system will be brought to Kochi. The STPs and the new sewage system will mitigate the long-standing sewage management problem of Kochiites. The project is being looked into holistically based on inter-departmental and inter-agency cooperation and coordination,” added Behera.

The Kochi Metro has already obtained the required statutory clearances -- like Pollution Control Board, wild life and wetland authority clearances -- duly endorsed by the Kochi Corporation Council. The application was forwarded to KCZMA last February.