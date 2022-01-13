STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Mili’s brownie point!

This young Kochi-based chef has sweet little fixes for your sugar cravings

Published: 13th January 2022 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2022 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

Pan Kerala Delivery | Instagram :@_tsweetlittle_

By Mahima Anna Jacob
Express News Service

KOCHI: One can never say when the haunting sweet tooth comes knocking. Sometimes it is after a heavy lunch, other times in the middle of the night when you open the fridge hoping for a miracle. But once you down that big piece of cake or pastry, the guilt seeps in, and you wish you hadn’t caved in. 

Worry not! Sweet Little Things by Kochi-based chef Mili Antony is the answer to your problem. Her soft, gooey brownies are luscious treats that can be enjoyed in moderation.

Like most upcoming bakers, Mili also kickstarted her venture during the 2020 lockdown. Having had a passion for baking since childhood, Mili especially favoured brownies. 

“Most of my clients place orders when their sugar cravings hit. Brownies are what I turn to when I feel like a treat for myself,” says Mili, who has undergone exclusive training in brownies at Lavonne Academy of Baking Science and Pastry Arts. 

According to the entrepreneur, in Kochi, brownies are often dismissed as less important. Novelty cakes in varied shapes and sizes, cake sickles and macarons, have been stealing the spotlight. “Many aren’t aware of the vast possibilities brownies have. That is why they are not promoted extensively, and often gets cornered at the sweet table,” says Mili.

Brownie cakes, brownie bites, cupcakes, brownie mousse jars — Mili has around 10 unmatched flavours in her kitty. 

The super-soft Nutella brownies are simple yet delicious and small pieces of brownie bites are drenched in Nutella and hazelnuts. Her red velvet cream cheese brownies have been a hit since the venture began. 

“To make it, heavy cream cheese is poured into red velvet mix. Dark and white choco chips are infused to the mix to make a soft delight,” says Mili. Her latest bestseller is Death by Chocolate, with a melt-in-your-mouth dark chocolate bar.

Churning out the most brownies, Mili has put them on tower cakes too. “Over thirty pieces are stacked in layers to make this. Over that, I pipe either chocolate ganache, nutella, or white chocolate, depending on what the customer has in mind,” she says. Mili also has blondies in her menu.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a traveler at a train station to test for COVID-19 before allowing him to enter the city, in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Omicron tally nears 5500 mark as India reports 2.47 lakh fresh Covid cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Furnish asset information or forget rise in pay, Modi govt tells babus 
Finished solid bronze Actor statuettes are displayed during the 25th Annual Casting of the Screen Actors Guild Awards at American Fine Arts Foundry,.(File Photo |AP)
SAG nominations: 'Power of the Dog' leads, 'Squid Game' creates history 
‘Bal Mitra Thana’ have been opened in Purnia and Nalanda districts. (Photo | EPS)
‘Bal Mitra Thana’: Bihar police stations get child-friendly hues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp