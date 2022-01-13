Priests of Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese begin hunger strike

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Demanding a permanent exception from the new unified mode of celebrating Holy Mass from the ongoing Syro-Malabar Church Synod meeting, a section of priests of Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese began a hunger strike at Ernakulam Bishop’s House.

Over 50 priests of the archdiocese took part in the protest. Meanwhile, laity activists of the archdiocese took out a vehicle rally to Mount St Thomas, headquarters of the Church, demanding the Synod to act on major issues in the Church including the discrepancies in the controversial land deals.

According to the priests, the Syro-Malabar Synod is trying to force Metropolitan Vicar Archbishop Antony Kariyil to revoke the relaxations that Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese has received with regard to the Holy Mass.

“When decisions regarding an archdiocese is taken, certain Canon samithis including the decision-making samithi and presbyterial council should be informed. Though we had approached the Synod to engage in discussions, no member was ready to do so.

If the Synod is trying to force its decisions upon the archdiocese without any discussion, it will affect the unity in the archdiocese,” said presbyterial council secretary Fr Kuriakose Mundadan. “The Synod should not come in the way of continuing the existing mode of the Holy Mass in the archdiocese. We will protest against any such decision taken by the Synod,” added Mundadan.

A committee of selected priests of the archdiocese along with two vicars-general and Forane vicars held a meeting and decided to call a meeting of all priests of the archdiocese on Thursday to decide on the future course of action.