Tales of a magical city

Aathira Haridas By

Express News Service

KOCHI: For French dancer and choreographer Annette Leday, performance is all about the visual experience — a grand flourish of the emotions on stage surrounded by the fluidity and enigma of narration. Her rendition of S.Thala, a performance inspired by the magical writing of French writer Marguerite Duras, blends theatre and dance. While the choreography anchors strongly on story and characters imagined by Duras, S.Thala follows a non-linear narrative, with Annette’s interpretations that flaunt myriad emotions and perspectives.

S.Thala is inspired by two of Marguerite Duras’ works — Indian cycle and L’Amour. Annette and her dancers parade a poetic, visual approach to Durassian writing. S.Thala is an imaginary city invented by Duras. On stage, Annette’s narrative and characters leave the magical place open to interpretations. S.Thala is being created by Annette Leday/ Keli Company, a French-Indo group. Annette is known for her choreographed productions such as King Lear, Trans Malabar, La Sensitive, Cinderella Otherwise, The Tempest, The Stuff of Dreams, Big-bang.org, and Mithuna.

“Never try to find meaning,” Annette warns you. “One needs to just let go and experience visual art and let emotions take you on a journey. You need to feel and experience it, not intellectualize it,” says Annette.

According to her, the characters have been interchanged in the narratives. A beggar who reappears in Duras’s work appears in S.Thala too. The work also emphasised the relationship within her group, she adds. Keli Company comprises French artiste Hélene Courvoisier and two Malayali Kathakali artists Sadanam Manikantan and Kalamandalam Unnikrishnan.

S.Thala, the contemporary production, has a woman, a man, a traveller, a beggar and a rejected woman as anonymous protagonists. The dance modules are accompanied by the reading of short passages from the l’Amour.