Thefts on trains, platforms see uptick in Ernakulam

Unlike in the past, thieves and pickpockets in trains are more interested in mobile phones than cash or gold.

Robbery, theft

For representational purposes.

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: While the Indian Railways is on a technological fast-track, modernising its trains inside and out, an increasing number of theft cases continue to be reported in trains and at railway stations, including those in Ernakulam district. Unlike in the past, thieves and pickpockets in trains are more interested in mobile phones than cash or gold.

On January 4, Chandrasekhar Sreekumar, an Indian Air Force officer, was waiting at Ernakulam Town station to board a train to Thiruvananthapuram. That is when he realised his wallet was missing. 

It had Rs 8,000, as well as credit and debit cards. Soon he lodged an FIR with the railway police. “In my understanding, either the police or the Railway Protection Force nabbed the thief. But since I am quarantined due to Covid, I don’t know whether the officers recovered my wallet,” Sreekumar said.

In another incident, Muvattupuzha native Biju John, 49, was on the Aluva railway station platform to see off his daughter travelling to Udupi on the Marusagar Express on January 2. 

When the train arrived, he realised that his mobile phone was missing. “A majority of the cases reported at the railway police station in Ernakulam are registered under section 379 of IPC, for theft,” said Abilash K N, sub-inspector, Ernakulam railway police station.

“Around 90% of those cases are related to the theft of mobile phones. Persons from both inside and outside Kerala are getting caught for their involvement in theft cases, most of which are reported in trains operating at night,” he said.

According to data with the police, 34 theft cases were reported at the Ernakulam railway police station in 2021. Moving into the New Year, four such cases have so far been registered with the railway police in the district. 

Police officers say CCTV cameras have been helpful  in nabbing those involved in the thefts at the railway station. “Thieves enter the train when it stops at outer locations of the railway station, awaiting clearance. In some cases, the theft might have happened in other states but the passengers come to know about it after reaching here and they lodge a complaint here,” Abilash said.

Another Railway Police official said a majority of mobile phone theft cases could be cracked and the culprit could be arrested. However, the passenger should also be cautious about theft while travelling. “In several cases, negligence on the part of the passengers is a reason behind the theft,” he said.

