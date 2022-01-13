STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Winter care for your furry friends

Winters in India range from the pleasantly cold to the very extremes, and both you and your pets need just as much care when the mercury drops! 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: If you thought that furry coat was enough to keep your pet friends warm, you’d join many pet parents who make the same mistake. To prevent that, here are a few tips to take care of your furry friend during winters.

You need to make sure that your beloved companion is as healthy and comfortable as can be, so they can enjoy the best of the cold seasons with you! Here are the top 6 winter pet care tips that will make your life easier by Dr. Vinod Sharma, Head of Veterinary Services - DCC Animal Hospital and Pet - Care and one of India’s foremost veterinary practitioners. 

Know how much cold and heat your pet can take. Just like humans, you need to understand your pet’s tolerance based on several factors including their coat, body fat stores, activity level, and health. 

While long-haired or thick-coated pets are usually more cold-resistant, short-haired or those with shorter legs feel colder because of the increased exposure. 

The next one’s for dogs; if you don’t already, walk them during the late morning or early afternoon when it’s warmer outside. 

Not only will it be more comfortable, walks or playing in the sun also gives them their much-needed dose of Vitamin D!

Avoid overfeeding

There is a common misconception that increasing the food intake of your pets might protect them from the cold, but that could prove disastrous for them. You need to carefully monitor your pets’ weight throughout the season to make sure they’re at a healthy weight and adjust their calory intake based on their level of activity as well. Again, you can consult your veterinarian for a high-quality whole-food diet for your pets.

