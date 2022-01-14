STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Autorickshaw driver held for murder bid

When he returned to his house after the incident, his wife enquired about the tussle. Angered by that, he assaulted her and their son using an iron cable, said an officer.  

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A verbal duel over the parking of an autorickshaw in his neighbour’s backyard has led to the arrest of a 28-year-old Perumbavoor native on charges of attempting to murder the landowner. Besides, the man assaulted his wife -- who questioned his actions -- and his three-year-old son. 

The police said the quarrel broke out after Jishnu, of Arackappady, parked his autorickshaw on land belonging to Paulose, a neighbour of his, on Wednesday night. Nursing a grudge towards Paulose for having questioned him, the accused reached Paulose’s house at night and hacked him.

When he returned to his house after the incident, his wife enquired about the tussle. Angered by that, he assaulted her and their son using an iron cable, said an officer.  “The accused has no criminal antecedent. He attacked the neighbour because of the grudge,” the officer said.Later, a team comprising Inspector R Ranjith, SIs Rins M Thomas, Josie M Johnson and Syed Mohammad arrested Jishnu. 

