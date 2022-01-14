Big transformation, inclusive approach needed in Kerala for transgender rights

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The transgender community has always faced social discrimination and social stigma and, as a result, many of its members suffered from depression and developed suicidal tendencies. Though the attitude towards transgenders is changing, it happens slowly. Members of the community say an inclusive approach by society is the only solution to their problem.

Trans people have hailed the state government’s recent recommendation to induct members of their community into the police force, saying it will be a major step towards inclusiveness and also open up more employment opportunities for them.

Manusha Ahlad, a transwoman from Kozhencherry, Pathanamthitta, said: “We welcome the recommendation as such moves will help us get more acceptance in society. Even though Kerala government was the first to introduce a transgender policy in 2015, how much our society has changed still remains a question.”

Expressing concern over the recruitment policy, Manusha, who is a postgraduate and is keen to join the police force, said: “A special policy should be followed while recruiting trans people, which include both transmen and transwomen. The recruitment process involves physical examination, but special consideration should be given to the trans people.”

“Many of our community members are talented, but they haven’t been getting jobs.We’ve been asking for reservation in government jobs. Karnataka recently became the first state to provide 1% reservation for transgenders,” said Manusha.

Krishna Vardhan, who works in the transgender cell constituted under the Social Justice Department, said: “ Although the state has been coming up with many welfare programmes for the community in recent years, we’ve been facing social stigma. We hope the trans people are recruited to the state police as soon as possible as it will be a big breakthrough.”

Nearly 96% of the total trans population below 45 years participated in the Kerala Transgender Survey 2014-15. Of this, 58% of transgender students had dropped out of schools before completing 10th grade. The survey revealed that only 11.6% have regular jobs.

Syama S Prabha, a project officer at the transgender cell, said: “The move to induct transgender persons into the force can be termed progressive. Many a time, we requested for a special battalion that includes transgenders to bring in a change in the attitude of society. The decision will not only open up employment opportunities for trans people in many other fields but also give them social acceptance.While recruiting trans people, factors such as age bar should not be given leverage since many of them were forced to drop out of schools and colleges after revealing their gender status. We hope a discussion in this regard will soon be held with the senior police officials.”

