Holy Mass controversy: After priest, laity member begins hunger strike

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Demanding a permanent exemption from implementing the new format of the Holy Mass approved by the synod of the Syro-Malabar Church, over 250 priests of the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese on Thursday gathered at the Ernakulam Bishop’s House where a priest had started an indefinite hunger strike on Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, a laity member from the archdiocese started an indefinite hunger strike at the gates of Mount St Thomas, the headquarters of the Church where the synod is progressing. The laity activists, under the banner of Almaya Munnettam, held a protest carrying flambeaus to Mount St Thomas on Thursday evening raising the same demand.

The priests stressed they will protest any move by the synod to forcefully implement the new mode of Holy Mass. “It is learnt that the synod is attempting to force Metropolitan Vicar Mar Antony Kariyil to withdraw the exemption granted by him to the archdiocese after a meeting with the Pope. When we realised that deliberate attempts were made by the synod, we started the hunger strike,” said a priest.

“For over 50 years, we have been following the old mode of the Holy Mass, facing the people. We urge the synod not to make any form of changes to the Holy Mass we practice. It is our right. The synod should officially recognise the Holy Mass that is in place at the archdiocese.

The permission of the canonical bodies of the archdiocese should be sought if any decision pertaining to the archdiocese is taken,” said Fr Sebastian Thaliyan, convener, Athirupatha Samrakshana Samithy. Meanwhile, priests from the consultors’ forum of the archdiocese visited Mount St Thomas to meet the bishops late on Thursday.