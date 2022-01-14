Kumbalangi panchayat is now free of sanitary pads  

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Sanitary pads are among the major contributors to the ever-increasing problem of waste. And in densely-populated areas, disposing of used pads safely and in an environment-friendly manner is a tough task. Now, Kumbalangi panchayat is showing the way to the rest of the country by getting rid of sanitary pads. It follows Muhamma in Alappuzha district in becoming a sanitary pad-free panchayat, thus becoming the second in the country to do so. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan made the declaration to that effect on Thursday.

Kumbalangi panchayat president Leeja Thomas said the project was carried out under the Sansad Adarsh Grama Yojana (SAGY) of the Union ministry of rural development.

“Under the scheme, a village or panchayat in a parliamentary constituency is selected for the implementation of projects that help in its development,” Leeja said.

Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden, who picked Kumbalangi for the fifth phase of SAGY, said menstrual cups were distributed in all 17 wards of the panchayat under the project ‘Avalkkayi’. It is being implemented in the district in association with HLL Management Academy and the Indian Oil Corporation.

“A year-long programme was organised under which 5,000 menstrual cups were distributed to the women in the panchayat,” said Leeja. It was decided to have married women as the target group for the project, with the makers of the cups also sending their medical team to spread awareness.

“The idea was to dispel misconceptions about menstrual cups. Awareness on the importance of using them was spread throughout the panchayat by conducting classes at the ward-level and institutions and in Kudumbashree units,” she said.