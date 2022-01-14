Man stabbed to death in brawl over parking

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 28-year-old man was hacked to death by a two-member gang at Kuruppampady in Perumbavoor on Wednesday night. Ansil Saju, a native of Rayamangalam who suffered deep wounds, succumbed to injuries at the hospital. The police have arrested Biju, 34, and Ebin Benny, 22, of Perumbavoor in connection with the crime.

According to police, Ansil parked his four-wheeler on the premises of the petrol pump where Biju was working on Wednesday night. Biju asked Saju to remove the car from there, but the latter refused to do so. This led to a scuffle between the two. Biju, along with Ebin, later reached Saju’s home and called him out. When Saju came out, Biju stabbed him multiple times with a knife. They escaped from the premises immediately after the incident, police said. Saju’s parents reached the spot after hearing his screams, and rushed him to the hospital. But he was declared brought dead.

The investigation team traced the duo nearly two hours after the incident. “Biju used Ebin’s mobile phone to contact the victim. With this, it was confirmed that the two were behind the murder. Since the accused used their mobile phones, we were able to trace them within hours,” said an officer with the Kuruppampady police station where the case has been registered.

The police are investigating the accused’s past to determine whether they are members of any goonda gangs. “As per our preliminary probe, the duo committed the crime due to a personal grudge. But we can confirm it only after checking their track record,” the officer said.