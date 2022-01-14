STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
More public money down the drain on Vyttila flyover?

According to the reply, only Rs 94,000 was spent on the drainage pipes on the Kundannoor bridge which was inaugurated on the same day.

Published: 14th January 2022 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2022 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

Vehicles streaming through the Vyttila flyover after it was opened to traffic

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A Kochi-based RTI activist has alleged graft in the laying of drainage pipes on the Vyttila flyover. A reply to the RTI filed by M K Haridas has revealed that a sum of Rs 22.17 lakh was spent on it.

A drainage pipe on Vyttila flyover

More puzzling is that pipes used mainly for commercial purposes, in boilers and restaurants for hot water supply, have been used on the Vyttila flyover, though the only purpose was to facilitate flow of rain water.

“I had to wait for nearly six months to receive replies from the Public Works Department, Road Fund Board, NHAI and offices of the executive engineers, who were involved in the laying of the drainage pipes on the two flyovers. The PWD, in its reply, explained that the pipes in Kundannoor were made of rigid PVC. They also maintained that approval is given to the whole project and there is no provision to give separate sanctions,” he said.  Officials of the Kerala Road Fund Board, meanwhile, said there is no separate consultancy to specify which types of pipes are to be used.

Vyttila flyover
