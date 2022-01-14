STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

‘Mudi’ talks about the politics of caste

The short film throws light on the discrimination faced by barbers  

Published: 14th January 2022 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2022 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Arya U R
Express News Service

KOCHI: For Yassir Muhamed, young and debut filmmaker, film is a tool to delve into unique storytelling. With his recent 45- minute Malayalam film, ‘Mudi’, he narrates the life of a barber, Mani, and his personal conflicts even at the time of the pandemic. Mudi is also a film that opens a window into the seclusion and discrimination the barbers face as social outcasts.

‘Mudi’ happens in a scenic island village, Pandarathuruth, which is isolated from the mainland. The only store that provides groceries and provisions for residents of the village is owned by a man named Sura played by theatre actor Avisenna. However, Mani, the barber of the village played by Anand Bal is in conflict with Sura who was his old friend. Mani buys his household provisions from a shop on the mainland. But pandemic results in lockdown in the state and the village also becomes a containment zone. Mani’s decision not to buy from Sura turned out to be the hardest test of his life. He is tangled between his resolute ego towards a friend-turned-foe and the needs for his wife and only daughter. 

Yasir who penned and directed the film received the story thread of ‘Mudi’ while delivering medicines to a patient during the first lockdown as directed by his wife who is a doctor. The Thrissur native who is also an illustrator and artist is excited about his debut independent directorial. 

The director says, “During the first pandemic, affected areas were divided as several containment zones and I noticed a guy who had been fighting with police to allow him to buy things from a store which is situated in a nearby containment zone. The reason, he had some personal grudge against the shopkeeper in his area. This evoked me. I have seen how the barbers are portrayed in films as introverts and poor people so thought of making a different outlook for them.“Even though their children are educated with white-collar jobs or are professionals like doctors, they are tagged as barber’s children. Their status is low even in the marriage market,” he says. 

Apart from conveying plights of people faced during lockdown, the film is rich with visuals of rural villages in Thrissur. Actress Manju Sunichan has also played a prominent role in the film. The film is produced by Hamzam whereas Ahammed Naseeb handled photography.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a traveler at a train station to test for COVID-19 before allowing him to enter the city, in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Omicron tally nears 5500 mark as India reports 2.47 lakh fresh Covid cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Furnish asset information or forget rise in pay, Modi govt tells babus 
Finished solid bronze Actor statuettes are displayed during the 25th Annual Casting of the Screen Actors Guild Awards at American Fine Arts Foundry,.(File Photo |AP)
SAG nominations: 'Power of the Dog' leads, 'Squid Game' creates history 
‘Bal Mitra Thana’ have been opened in Purnia and Nalanda districts. (Photo | EPS)
‘Bal Mitra Thana’: Bihar police stations get child-friendly hues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp