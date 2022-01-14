Pluck your greens fresh

Anupama Mili By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Four years of research integrating technology into agriculture has yielded fruit for John Paul, a techie and businessman from Aluva.

The owner of Ywol Farming Technologies who successfully implemented biofloc technology to promote fish farming in limited spaces, John has now come up with a novel concept-- live bio-supermarkets where customers can choose fresh vegetables and fish that they want.

The bio-supermarkets are expected to benefit Malayalis who are often forced to depend on frozen fish and pesticide-contaminated vegetables.

John had sought the help of four scientists from Israel to develop a technology for the bio-supermarkets, which is cost-effective, time-saving and can be implemented in limited spaces.

“My father was a traditional farmer and I have seen him incur huge losses applying conservative methods on the field. As a software engineer, this prompted me to integrate technology in agriculture which would help generate bigger yield and prevent losses. I also like experimenting which is why I diversified into agriculture, “ said John who is successfully running a US-based IT firm.

The entrepreneur has also developed Red Button Robotics for the Kerala Police. Under the new technology, at least 20 to 25 seedlings are planted in a place instead of one plant. John had initially attempted to use nano capsules but dropped it as it was costly.

Instead of soil, he prepared a compost called Verve in 14 days. The seedlings are then placed in a mesh, covered with green net. Dripping pipes are installed for all seedlings while the plants are inserted in a particular angle. Rice beer (thickened fermented rice water) is then prepared and added on alternative days.

According to John, tea dust is the best option to treat the seedlings in the initial days. For this, one teaspoon of tea powder is mixed in one litre of water and diluted into four litres.

After that, the dust is sprayed on the compost. Soaked onion peel is also used to avoid insect attacks. Once the seeds starts flowering, banana peels are soaked for five days and diluted in five litres of water, to prevent withering. Ornamental plants can also be grown using the same technology.

John is expected to go commercial with the technology, which has completed two trial versions, this month. He has been approached by 12 companies to implement the technology. Two plots are available at Ponjassery and Perumbavoor to implement the initiative.

Pros

Those who prefer homestead farming can also adopt this method as 10 to 12 plants can be grown on two-feet pipe.

Cost difference: One needs to shell out only Rs 1,700 to grow 20 saplings, while Rs 2,000 is needed to grow saplings in 20 grow bags. It can last for five years.

Less effort: Tapioca and yam can be plucked by breaking the external cover. The compost can be recharged in three days at a cost of Rs 100.

Less space: 20 to 25 seedlings can be planted instead of one plant.